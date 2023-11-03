The World again Demanded the End of the US Blockade of Cuba





Havana, Nov 2 (ACN) For the 31st year in a row, the United States remained isolated as the international community backed the Cuban resolution demanding the end of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade with 187 votes in favor at the 78 Session of the UN General Assembly.



Only the United States and Israel voted against the resolution and Ukraine abstained.



The Cuban resolution was first submitted to the UN General Assembly in 1992, since that year the annual document has been overwhelmingly backed by the majority of UN member nations despite the fact that the US government has ignored the claim of the international community.







