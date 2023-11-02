Mexico calls for end to U.S. blockade of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 1 (ACN) At the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Mexico called on the U.S. government to lift at once its blockade of Cuba and to prioritize dialogue to resolve its differences with the Caribbean country.



“The end of this blockade cannot be put off any longer, for it’s the only way to help Cuba fix its harsh economic and social difficulties and to take decisive action to consolidate a more prosperous, competitive and, above all else, just and peaceful hemisphere,” the Mexican representative said. “It’s high time to open a new chapter and allow Cuba to participate fully in the global community without the restrictions imposed by this unjust and inhumane blockade and the inclusion of the island on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.



“Once again, Mexico voices its firm support of Cuba and denounces all unjust and unjustifiable policies that prevent a country from exporting, enjoying certain commercial benefits, receiving humanitarian aid, and getting credits from international financial institutions,” she added.