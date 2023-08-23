Vietnamese delegation visits Fidel Castro Ruz Center





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 22 (ACN) A delegation of 16 members of the Vietnam Communist Party (VCP) visited today the Fidel Castro Ruz Center in Havana with the aim of reaffirming the historic friendship ties that unite the two nations.



The commission chaired by Nguyen Thi Le, deputy secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and chairwoman of the People's Council of the City, toured the different rooms of the institution that collect much of the common past between the two nations.



Thi Le described the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution as a faithful friend and companion of the Vietnamese people, and emphasized the commitment to protect and transmit to future generations the solidarity and brotherhood between Vietnam and Cuba as a symbol of all times.

The Ho Chi Minh City representative praised the work being carried out in the Caribbean Island with children in terms of teaching history and love for the homeland and its heroes.



She also appreciated the space dedicated by the institution to safeguard the memory and legacy in common with Vietnam.



Sissi Abay Diaz, deputy director of the Fidel Castro Ruz Center, stressed that the visit takes place in the framework of the 50th anniversary of the arrival of the Commander to the Asian nation.



She also stressed the eternal gratitude of the Vietnamese people after that historic event.



Fidel Castro Ruz became the first president to visit the liberated regions of South Vietnam in September 1973, establishing forever a close friendship and bilateral cooperation.