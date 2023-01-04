Italy appreciates support of Cuban doctors in health emergency





HAVANA, cUBA, Jan 4 (ACN) Francesco Cannizzaro, MP for Calabria, Italy, thanked today Cuba for sending 50 doctors to assist in the health system of that region in the south of the country.



In a meeting with the Cuban ambassador to Italy, Mirta Granda Averhoff, the official expressed his support for this decision, taken in view of the emergency situation in Calabria, due to the lack of health personnel.



The head of the Cuban mission also reported on Twitter that the Italian press gave coverage to the arrival of the group of professionals from the Caribbean nation, who will start working in hospitals after completing a training course at the University of the region.



Recently, the president of that territory in the south of the Italic Peninsula, Roberto Occhiuto, highlighted in his Facebook profile the arrival of the Cuban doctors to his country and indicated that they will help to keep Calabrian wards and hospitals open.



He pointed out that Calabria seeks to guarantee all the tools at its disposal for the care of citizens in the face of the health emergency.

