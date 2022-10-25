Cuba rejects U.S. sanctions against Iran





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 24 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, rejected today the imposition of unilateral sanctions by the U.S. government against Iran.



On Twitter, the Cuban foreign minister opposed U.S. attempts to subvert the internal order of that Middle Eastern country, as well as meddling in the affairs of other states and the manipulation of human rights for political purposes.



As reported by Prensa Latina last Friday, senior Iranian officials warned the United States and Israel that they will respond to any threat or invasion attempt to stop or hinder the progress of the Persian nation.



The statement clarified that the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Army, Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, denounced that Washington, Tel Aviv and their allies are trying to apply a combined war against this country.



The sworn enemies of this nation, headed by the criminal government of the United States and the fake Zionist regime... abusing people's emotions and some weak points of the country, encourage their mercenaries to commit acts of chaos and create insecurity, stated Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi.

