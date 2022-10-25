Cuba reiterates its commitment to the United Nations Charter





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 24 (ACN) On the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the entry into force of the Charter of the United Nations, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla reiterated today his country's commitment to the principles and purposes of this international treaty.



On Twitter, the foreign minister stressed that multilateralism, respect for the Charter and International Law must be the guidelines that mark international relations in the face of the multiple challenges of the current order.



The Charter of the United Nations was signed on June 26, 1945, and entered into force on October 24 of the same year, which is why United Nations Day is celebrated on this date.



It is a legal instrument of international law and contains the principles of international relations, from the sovereign equality of States to the prohibition of the use of force in international relations.