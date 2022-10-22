Cuba, Venue of Communist and Workers’ Parties Forum





Havana, Oct 21 (ACN) “United we are Stronger” is the theme to be honored by over 150 delegates to the 22nd International Forum of Communist and Workers’ Parties, to be held at Havana’s Conventions Palace October 27 and 29.



The Cuban Communist Party announced on its website that participants will be able to address the huge challenges posed on the left forces by the imperialist offensive in an effort to expand its world supremacy, and the crucial need to keep strengthening unity, solidarity and coordination among communist and workers’ parties from around the world for the sake of the emancipation of our nations.



The event will allow the exchange of ideas on the international scenario, the problems facing each party in their own regional and national areas.



Cuba will host delegates from 65 countries; members of some 82 political parties and 31 delegations headed by their top leaders will be in Havana.



The International Forum of Communist and Workers’ Parties, made up of 117 organizations from around the world, was in the aftermath of the fall of the Socialist Camp and the Soviet Union,considered a scenario of great uncertainty.



The Cuban Communist Party has been present in all international forums of communist parties contributing proposals to improve international solidarity and unity among all communist and workers movements.