Virtual meeting of parliamentary groups of Cuba and Belarus





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 18 (ACN) Members of parliamentary friendship groups of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba and the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus held their first virtual meeting.



Rosario del Pilar Penton, chair of the Cuban group, hailed the importance of their exchange in the context of 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries to strengthen their already remarkable historic relations of fraternity, solidarity and respect and thanked Belarus’s support in the fight against the U.S. blockade and the pandemic.



Her counterpart Serguei Klishevich ratified his solidarity with the Cuban Government, Parliament and people and stated his gratitude for the supply to his nation of Cuban COVID-19 vaccines, of which Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus have been registered by the Belarusian Ministry of Healt.



Marta Hernández Romero, vice chair of the Parliamentary Group of Friendship with Belarus conveyed a special greeting from the President of the Cuban Legislative, Esteban Lazo Hernández, to his counterparts in that country and described the main duties of the National Assembly of People's Power.