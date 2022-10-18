Cuban minister of science, technology and environment visits Argentina





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 17 (ACN) Elba Rosa Perez, Cuban minister of science, technology and environment ( CITMA by its Spanish acronym), began today a visit to Argentina to attend the summit of heads of that sector of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), to be held on Oct. 19.



According to the foreign ministry's website, Perez was received by Argentine ministers Daniel Filmus, minister of science, technology and productive innovation, and Juan Cabandie, minister of environment and sustainable development.

She also had talks with Ana Franchi, president of the South American country's scientific and technical research council, and the head of the national parks administration, Federico Granato.



In the exchanges, the officials held a fraternal meeting ahead of the meeting that will address the challenges and the place of science in the transformation of the region, said the Cuban ambassador to that country, Pedro Pablo Prada, in a tweet.



During the CELAC summit, a report by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean on cooperation and integration will be presented and the Buenos Aires Declaration is expected to be approved, in which those present will advocate for the strengthening of initiatives that allow for the sustainable development of the continent.