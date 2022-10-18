Cuba marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Algeria





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 17 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla praised today the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Algeria.



On Twitter, the Cuban diplomat also highlighted the common will to continue strengthening the historic friendship, cooperation and solidarity ties that unite both nations.



This September, in a meeting held in New York City, United States, Rodriguez Parrilla and his Algerian counterpart, Ramtane Lamamra, confirmed the excellent state of political relations.



Previously, in July, and on the occasion of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence, the Cuban foreign minister visited that African country, where he described the friendship between the two nations as indestructible.



Solidarity relations stand out in health, since thousands of Cuban professionals have served in Algeria since the arrival of the first Internationalist Medical Brigade on May 17, 1963.