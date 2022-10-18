Message from the Communist Party of Cuba to Chinese counterpart





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 16 (ACN) The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba sent a congratulatory message to the Chinese Communists on the occasion of the 20th Congress of their organization.



The text highlights the political significance of the event, praising the "proven ability and wisdom of the communist vanguard" of the People’s Republic in the conduction of the Chinese people and the defense of their national sovereignty, independence and unity under the Party’s leadership in the construction of socialism, economic development and recognition of the country as a factor of stability and balance at world level.



The Communist Party of Cuba’s message reasserts that inter-party relations will remain a pillar and key component of the ties between both nations and appreciates China’s unwavering support of Cuba in its struggle against the U.S. blockade and endorses China’s adherence to the principle of One China.



"Receive our best wishes for success in the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, in the conviction that its results will provide new incentives to all progressive forces worldwide," the message ends.