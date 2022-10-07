Cuban PM concludes official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban prime minister, concluded today the official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia, the last stop on his tour of Asia that began last September 28.



The foreign ministry website reported that during his stay, the Cuban leader held talks with his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen on the internal situation of both countries, and ratified the common will to strengthen the historic ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation.



He met with King Norodom Sihamoni and the President of the Cambodian Assembly Heng Samrin, meetings that evidenced the continuity of the climate of trust, understanding and mutual respect, bequeathed by the special relationship between the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro and the father King Norodom Sihanouk.



Bilateral cooperation was strengthened with the signing of agreements on sports and culture, and the presence of Cuban collaborators in these areas will be expanded starting this year.



During Marrero Cruz's visit, the interest in strengthening cooperation and political dialogue with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations was reaffirmed, an organization with which there is a broad coincidence on issues of the international agenda, including the defense of the principles of International Law.



The need to consolidate cooperation with that regional bloc and its member countries in the areas of biotechnology, the fight against climate change and the export of professional services, including the teaching of the Spanish language, culture and sports, was also highlighted.