Cuban PM holds meeting with King of Cambodia





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 5 (ACN) Cuban prime minister Manuel Marrero Cruz met today with Norodom Sihamoni, king of Cambodia , at the Royal Palace, as part of the program of activities of his official visit to that Asian nation.



The Cuban ambassador to Cambodia reported that during the exchange they recalled the friendship between King Father Norodom Sihanouk and the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, both founders of the Non-Aligned Movement and promoters of the ideas of peace and progress.



The Caribbean head of government arrived in Cambodia on Tuesday to carry out a broad work agenda that included a meeting with his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and the signing of cooperation agreements in sports and culture.



Marrero Cruz also laid a wreath at the Independence Monument of the Kingdom of Cambodia, a symbol of the history of that country, and paid tribute to King Father Norodom Sihanouk (1922-2012), in front of the statue that preserves his memory.



Cambodia is the last destination of the first tour through Asia as prime minister, after visiting Vietnam and Laos, and participating in the state funeral of former PM Shinzo Abe in Japan.