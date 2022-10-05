The New York Times Publishes Call for the End of US Blockade of Cuba





Havana, Oct 3 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stressed the call on US President Joe Biden to lift the economic blockade of Cuba, which was published on the New York Times.



Minister Rodriguez recalled that the US policy hinders recovery actions underway on the island after the ravaging passage by hurricane Ian.



On Saturday, US activists urged US President Joe Biden to temporarily lift sanctions against Cuba and allow the island to purchase goods urgently needed by the Cuba people to recover from the impact of the storm.