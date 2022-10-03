All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
03
October Monday

Cuba and Laos to strengthen projects in health sector





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 3 (ACN) Health sector authorities from Cuba and Laos ratified today the interest of both countries to collaborate in joint projects, in lines such as the development of medicines and the exchange of experiences in order to strengthen health systems.

According to Cuban minister of public health, Jose Angel Portal, in a meeting with his Laotian counterpart, they also agreed to cooperate in terms of biopharmaceuticals and technology transfer.

On Twitter, Portal Miranada described the exchange as of vital importance to strengthen cooperation and consolidate common projects between Laos and Cuba.

The meeting took place as part of the official visit of a Cuban delegation to Laos, led by Cuban PM Manuel Marrero.

