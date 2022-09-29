Vietnamese president ratifies unconditional support to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 29 (ACN) Vietnamese president, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, assured today that Vietnam will stand by Cuba in any circumstance, when he received the Cuban PM, Manuel Marrero, who is on an official visit to the Southeast Asian country.



The Cuban presidency said on Twitter that the meeting took place as an expression of the strong ties that unite both nations.



As reported on the same social network by the Cuban embassy to Vietnam, Xuan Phuc also stressed that the friendship between the two countries is based on the legacy of historic leaders Fidel Castro and Ho Chi Minh.



Meanwhile, Marrero highlighted the fraternal relations between Cubans and Vietnamese, and their history of solidarity and brotherhood over the years, which continues and strengthens.