Cuban PM receives high distinction in Vietnam





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 29 (ACN) Manuel Marrero, Cuban prime minister, received today the Ho Chi Minh Order from the hands of his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Minh Chinh, on the first day of an official visit to this Indochinese nation.



As reported on Twitter by the Cuban embassy to Hanoi, upon receiving the decoration, the second highest awarded by Vietnam to Vietnamese and foreign personalities, Marrero stressed that solidarity between the two nations will definitely prevail.



On the same social network, the Cuban presidency published that Minh Chinh received his Cuban counterpart at the Government Palace, in a ceremony attended by members of the delegation of the Caribbean island, several Vietnamese authorities, and the Latin American and Caribbean diplomatic staff accredited in Hanoi.



During the official talks, Marrero conveyed greetings from Army General Raul Castro Ruz and Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel, while thanking the warm welcome and hospitality of the Vietnamese people on his first visit to the Asian country.



On the Cuban premier's first working day, he also laid a wreath to Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam's independence hero, at the mausoleum that bears his name.



The official visit will last until October 2, with an agenda that includes talks with the main leaders of this nation, and meetings with the business sector and solidarity associations.