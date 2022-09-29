Cuban foreign minister discusses Family Code in the U.S.





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla met with representatives of U.S. legal and civic organizations to talk about the implementation of the new Family Code in Cuba, approved by a popular referendum on Sunday, September 25.



Rodríguez Parrilla, who is in the U.S. at the head of a delegation to the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, went over details about the inclusive nature of this new legislation and its benefits to Cuban society.



The Family Code was published in the 99th ordinary edition of the Official Gazette of the Republic, which heralds its entry into force after being ratified by the 66.87% of the popular vote.