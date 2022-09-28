Cuban Prime Minister attends state funeral of Shinzo Abe





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 27 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz attended the state funeral of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, capital of the Asian country.



The ceremony held on Tuesday, was attended by dignitaries and representatives of all the latitudes, said the Cuban head of government in his Twitter account.



"On the afternoon of September 27, local time, we participated in the state funeral to the former prime minister of #Japan, #AbeShinzo. The ceremony was attended by dignitaries and representatives from all latitudes."



More than four thousand people participated in the funeral, of which 700 are foreign guests representing various countries and international organizations.



Abe was the first Japanese head of government to visit Cuba, in 2016, and his presence in the Caribbean nation opened a new chapter in the strengthening of diplomatic ties between the two countries.



Following the death of the political leader last July 8, victim of an attack, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, decreed a day of official mourning.