Cuban Premier conveys condolences to Japan on Abe´s death





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 27 (ACN) Cuba´s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero conveyed this Tuesday, on behalf of the people and government of the island, condolences on the death of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a significant figure in the history of Japan.



The Presidency in its Twitter account stated that the Cuban head of government in a meeting with Keiji Furuya, president of the Japan-Cuba Parliamentary Friendship League, at the headquarters of the Cuban embassy in that Asian nation, mourned the death of the former Japanese leader.



Referring to Furuya, Marrero Cruz thanked him for everything he has done for Cuba, since he has been present at every moment of the history shared by both countries.



The relationship between Cuba and Japan goes beyond political affiliations, it has always been sincere, of friendship and cooperation, said the Caribbean prime minister who traveled at the head of the Cuban delegation to participate in the state funeral of Abe Shinzo.



Furuya, for his part, highlighted bilateral relations and underscored the legacy of the Historical Leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz, for whom he said he felt deep admiration.



On his second day in Japan, Marrero Cruz exchanged with members of the Cuban state mission, Cuban residents and representatives of solidarity organizations with Cuba.



He discussed the economic transformations undertaken in the Caribbean Island, which, he said, reaffirm the principles of the Revolution, marked by social justice.



He referred to the victory of the popular referendum for the Family Code, defining the text as inclusive and a strength of the unity of Cuban families.



In the dialogue, topics related to the history of the millenary culture of its history and the admiration for the advances in science and technology achieved by this Asian country were discussed.



Another of his activities was the virtual meeting with the island's baseball players who are under contract with the Japanese League, whom he congratulated for the results achieved.



The visit will strengthen ties of friendship and cooperation and identify possible business opportunities for mutual benefit in areas such as tourism, environment and renewable energies, thus marking a new stage in relations with Japan.



Also participating on the Cuban side were Josefina Vidal, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Alberto Blanco Silva, Director of Asia and Oceania of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.