Cuban FM held talks with representatives of Vietnam and Algeria





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 23 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, held meetings with representatives of friendly countries as part of his work agenda at the United Nations.



Rodriguez Parrilla described as fraternal the meeting with Pham Binh Minh, deputy prime minister of Vietnam, during which they highlighted the friendship and solidarity ties between the two nations.



They also ratified the will to strengthen economic, commercial, financial and cooperation ties.



Likewise, Cuban diplomat met with his Algerian counterpart, Ramtane Lamamra. During the dialogue, they ratified the need to deepen economic and commercial ties between the two countries.

