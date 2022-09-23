All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
23
September Friday

Cuban FM held talks with representatives of Vietnam and Algeria



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 23 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, held meetings with representatives of friendly countries as part of his work agenda at the United Nations.

Rodriguez Parrilla described as fraternal the meeting with Pham Binh Minh, deputy prime minister of Vietnam, during which they highlighted the friendship and solidarity ties between the two nations.

They also ratified the will to strengthen economic, commercial, financial and cooperation ties.

Likewise, Cuban diplomat met with his Algerian counterpart, Ramtane Lamamra. During the dialogue, they ratified the need to deepen economic and commercial ties between the two countries.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News