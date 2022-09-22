Latin American Leaders Demand End of US Blockade of Cuba





Havana, Sept 21 (ACN) Several Latin American heads of state attending the General Debate of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly demanded the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba, and the withdrawal of the Caribbean nation from the US list of countries sponsors of terrorism.



Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez drew attention on the use of unilateral coercive measures and expressed his support of the claim by Cuba and Venezuela for the end of blockades affecting their people, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Keeping those measures in force is a crime against humanity, said Bolivia’s Luis Arce, who also condemned the inclusion of Cuba on the US list of countries sponsors of international terrorism.



In his remarks at the session, the Bolivian President described as regrettable the fact that decisions taken by the majority of countries every year at the United Nations are not fulfilled by certain countries.



Meanwhile, the President of Honduras, Xiomara Castro demanded respect for the self-determination of the nations and rejected the US blockade of Cuba.



Surinam’s Chandrikapersad Santokhi said differences must be addressed through dialog and cooperation in today’s world. He added that the long-standing US blockade of Cuba must be lifted.



And Nambia’s President Hage Geingob raised his voice against the US policy expressing that “it’s time for the sons and daughters of Cuba to receive their right to an honorable life, free of an embargo which deprives them of their rights to develop their own country.”



The UN General Debate opened on Tuesday at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, addressing issues such as international peace and security, the protection of human rights, the support of sustainable development and climate action.