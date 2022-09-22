Cuba sends condolences after hurricane Fiona in the Caribbean





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 21 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, sent condolences to the people and authorities of the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, for the loss of human lives and the damage left in its path through the Caribbean by Hurricane Fiona.



On Twitter, the Cuban foreign minister expressed Cuba's solidarity for the devastation caused on Tuesday by this intense hurricane, which today has reached category four on the Saffir-Simpson scale, out of a maximum of five, with maximum sustained winds of up to 210 kilometers per hour (km/h), with higher gusts.



Fiona made landfall in southwestern Puerto Rico on September 18, with winds of 140 km/h, causing flooding, landslides, rising rivers, landslides, a general power outage and thousands of people displaced.



The Dominican Republic felt the direct impact of the hurricane a day later, in the province of La Altagracia, where it caused trees to fall, damage to electricity services and homes, as well as heavy rainfall that is expected to last until Thursday.



The cyclone, which caused severe damage in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos Islands, with a preliminary death toll of five, is now threatening the island of Bermuda.