Cuba appreciates support from Colombian legislators





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 21 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, thanked today the more than 80 Colombian congressmen who asked the U.S. government to remove Cuba from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.



On Twitter, Rodriguez Parrilla remarked that his country should never have been in that list and ratified the unwavering commitment of the government in Havana to peace in Colombia.



The Cuban diplomat's message responded to a tweet by Gloria Florez, senator for the Historic Social Pact, who referred to the extension of a request to Kamala Harris, vice president of the United States, and Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, for the removal of Cuba from the list.



Florez expressed his concern that a country such as Cuba, which has been a guarantor of the peace agreements in Colombia for years, has been declared a sponsor of terrorism by the U.S. government.



The inclusion of Cuba on this list has resulted in the closure of any possibility of financing in the world market, increasing the shortages and difficulties of access of Cuban society to basic resources, they warned.



This unfair classification not only violates the human rights of the Cuban people, but also threatens at the same time the aspirations of Total Peace of our country, the Colombian parliamentarians denounced.