Hungary and Cuba Hold Political Consultations





Havana, Sept 2 (ACN) The director for Europe and Canada at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Gisela Garcia, and Lorand Endreffy, general director for Latin America and the Caribbean at Hungary’s Foreign Ministry, held talks on the state of bilateral relations between the two nations.



The talks took place in the context of political consultations between the two foreign ministries underway in Budapest and which look forward to expanding bilateral cooperation, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The dialog targeted issues of bilateral interest, including cooperation in agriculture, water resources, biotechnology, sports, culture, education and tourism; the two sides also identified other areas of mutual interest.



The Cuban diplomat thanks Hungary for its support of the Cuba-sponsored resolution presented annually at the UN General Assembly demanding the end of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation. She also extended her gratefulness for Hungary’s support of the Cuban people’s struggle against COVID-19.