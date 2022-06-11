Cuban President Stresses Support by the People’s Summit





Havana, Jun 10 (ACN) The voice of Cuba is present at the Summit of the Peoples, said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel as he praised the gestures of support by activists who denounced the US economic blockade of Cuba at the forum held parallel to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California.

On his Twitter account, the president said that the peoples speak in the name of Cuba despite the true representatives of the island nation were blocked to attend the forum.

La voz de #Cuba está en la #CumbreDeLosPueblos. Los pueblos hablan en nuestro nombre. Donde quiera que haya pueblos en lucha, siempre estará #Cuba y donde esté Cuba estarán los pueblos en lucha. pic.twitter.com/oUXIfZPznv — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) June 10, 2022

The Summit of The Peoples ran till Friday with over 200 community organizations, social movements, unions and progressive forces who expressed the concerns of the nations of this part of the world and their right to democracy.