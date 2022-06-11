All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
11
June Saturday

Cuba: Los Angeles Declaration on Migration is Racist and Xenophobic


La Declaración Hemisférica sobre Migración y Protección de Migrantes de la IX Cumbre de las Américas no atiende las causas reales del problema de la migración, afirmó hoy Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, ministro de Relaciones Exteriores de Cuba.

Havana, Jun 10 (ACN) The Hemispheric declaration on Migration and Protection of Migrants adopted by the Summit of the Americas does not tackle the real origin of the migration problem, said Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.

Read More:

On his Twitter account Minister Rodriguez wrote that the Hemispheric Declaration on Migration and Protection of Migrants imposed at IX Summit by the US is an example of its racist, xenophobic and plundering vision of migrants. It does not address in any way the real causes of migration.

In order to achieve concrete results in dealing with the irregular migration flows dialog and genuine collaboration among the governments involved must take place, said the Cuban minister.

The 9th Summit of the Americas hosted by the US city of Los Angeles (Jun 6-10) was marked by the exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. 

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News