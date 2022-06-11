Cuba: Los Angeles Declaration on Migration is Racist and Xenophobic





Havana, Jun 10 (ACN) The Hemispheric declaration on Migration and Protection of Migrants adopted by the Summit of the Americas does not tackle the real origin of the migration problem, said Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.

Read More: Cuban President Sends Message to the Summit of the Peoples in L.A.

On his Twitter account Minister Rodriguez wrote that the Hemispheric Declaration on Migration and Protection of Migrants imposed at IX Summit by the US is an example of its racist, xenophobic and plundering vision of migrants. It does not address in any way the real causes of migration.

The Hemispheric Declaration on Migration and Protection imposed on the #SummitAmericas by the US is expression of its racist, xenophobic and despoiling view on migrants. In no way does it address the true causes of migration.

1/2#CumbreSinExclusiones — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) June 10, 2022

In order to achieve concrete results in dealing with the irregular migration flows dialog and genuine collaboration among the governments involved must take place, said the Cuban minister.

The 9th Summit of the Americas hosted by the US city of Los Angeles (Jun 6-10) was marked by the exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.