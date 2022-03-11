Cuban FM carries out a busy work agenda in Chile





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez is carrying out a busy work agenda in Chile, which includes meetings with representatives of the government of president-elect Gabriel Boric.



A statement from the Cuban foreign ministry, published on its website, reported that Rodriguez met on Thursday with Maria Begoña Yarza, appointed minister of health, with whom he exchanged on the experiences of the Caribbean nation regarding this issue.



Cuban minister also had a meeting with the next minister of science, technology, knowledge and innovation, Flavio Andres Salazar, where both parties expressed their common interest in expanding cooperation ties in accordance with mutual potentialities.



In conversation with Antonia Urrejola, who will assume the direction of Chilean foreign policy in the new government, the Cuban diplomat confirmed the willingness to deepen bilateral relations and cooperation.



Rodriguez arrived in the Chilean capital on Thursday, to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new president, scheduled for today.



Upon his arrival in Chilean territory, the Cuban minister reaffirmed the purpose of promoting the development of the historical ties that unite both nations.