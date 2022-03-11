Copa Airlines to offer flexibility for Cubans who need to modify travel plans





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) In view of the announcement by the government of the Republic of Panama of the establishment of a tourist visa in transit for Cuban nationals transiting through that country to another destination or returning to its territory for a period of three months, Copa Airlines will offer flexibility for passengers who need to modify their travel plans.



This was informed by the airline and shared on Twitter by Ernesto Soberon, general director of consular affairs and Cubans residing abroad of the Cuban ministry of foreign affairs.



The new transit visa requirement will come into force as of March 13, 2022, as stipulated.



It must be requested in person at the Panamanian consulate of the country where the citizen is staying, at least 15 days prior to the date of travel.