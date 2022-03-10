Cuban Foreign Minister will attend presidential inauguration ceremony in Chile





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 10 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla arrived today in Chile to participate in the ceremony of transfer of power in which Gabriel Boric Font will take office.



Rodríguez Parrilla highlighted on Twitter his pleasure in promoting the development of the historical ties that unite our nations as head of the Cuban delegation to the event, scheduled for March 11.



Gabriel Boric, 35, representative of the leftist coalition Apruebo Dignidad, was elected last December as president of Chile, with 55.86% of the votes (4.6 million, an all-time high in Chile), 11.6 points ahead of his rival, the ultra-right-winger José Antonio Kast, of the Social Christian Front.



These elections broke all participation records since the voluntary vote was implemented in 2012: 8.3 million Chileans went to the polls in the second round.



On that occasion, the Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez hailed the election results as a historic popular victory.