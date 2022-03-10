Statement by MINREX Division of Consular Affairs and Services to Cubans Living Abroad





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 9 (ACN) Through Executive Decree 19 of March 8, 2022, the Panamanian authorities have decided to establish the requirement of transit visas for Cuban nationals for a period of 3 months. As informed by the Panamanian Embassy in Havana, the measure will take effect as from Sunday, March 13.



Passengers traveling before that date will not require any type of visa. Those who have tickets dated between March 13 and 30 must reschedule their flight and subsequently request a transit visa.



According to the Decree, consular formalities to grant transit visas will start on March 10 for those who have tickets issued as of March 31, and so on by date of flight and within 15 working days prior to the date of travel.



The Panamanian Embassy itself has published in its social networks the necessary requirements to apply for this visa.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with the Panamanian Embassy in Havana to make sure that the interests of our nationals traveling to third countries through Panama are respected, with due regard for the sovereign decision of the government of Panama.