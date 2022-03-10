More than 1,000 irregular migrants returned to Cuba so far this year





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 9 (ACN) A group of 74 irregular Cuban migrants were returned to the country today from Mexico, for a total 1,005 people sent back to the country so far in 2022, in line with the current migration agreements, as part of 22 operations carried by air and sea that brought 581 Cubans from Mexico, 43 from the Bahamas and 381 who were intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard.



The 46 men and 28 women returned to the Island on Wednesday, who had left legally to third countries and were detained in Mexico as they attempted to enter the United States in an irregular manner, were taken to their homes after being screened for COVID-19 and undergoing a medical examination.



The tightening of the blockade and the U.S. policy of denying or limiting travel permits to Cuban citizens, together with the health crisis caused by the pandemic, make this phenomenon all the more complicated.



Cuban migration authorities insist on the dangers of travelling in dangerous conditions and exposed to acts of violence and extortion and other mishaps.



The Cuban government keeps advocating the strict compliance with the provisions of the Cuba-US Joint Declaration on migration issues of January 12, 2017, in which both parties committed to prevent irregular migration and illegal departures from the country.