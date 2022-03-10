Cuba Favors Total and General Disarmament





Havana, March 9 (ACN) Cuban ambassador to The Netherlands Anet Pino stressed her country’s determination to advance towards achieving general and total disarmament under international strict and effective control.



The Cuba diplomat addressed the 99th Session of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. The ambassador called for the prohibition and elimination of all weapons of mass destruction, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The diplomat condemned the use of chemical weapons in any place, by any actor and under any circumstance, and she went on to stress the significance of international cooperation in the promotion of the peaceful use of chemical substances for the development of the nations.



According to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, at present 193 countries are signatories of the Convention on Chemical Weapons, while the destruction of 99 percent of chemical arsenals has been confirmed.