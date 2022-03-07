Cuban president rejects U.S. meddling against Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, rejected today on Twitter the United States' meddling against the people of Venezuela, by issuing an executive order declaring the South American country a threat to its national security.



Cuban leader pointed out that the renewal of this decree by Washington seeks pretexts to justify coercive measures against Venezuela, and highlighted that in this way the peace of the region is attacked.



On March 8, 2015, President Barack Obama signed executive order number 13962, according to which the South American nation constitutes a threat to the national security of the United States.



The provision has been renewed periodically, first by the previous president, Donald Trump, and on this occasion, by his successor, Joseph Biden.



Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban FM, also rejected Washington's decision and denounced it as a pretext to apply unjust unilateral coercive measures.