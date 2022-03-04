Russian airline Aeroflot to fly to Cuba to ensure return of its nationals





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 4 (ACN) On March 5 and 6, Russian airline Aeroflot will operate special flights to Cuba and the Dominican Republic to facilitate the return to Russia of its nationals.



According to a Prensa Latina press, the airline explained it will operate a regular flight to Havana and another to Punta Cana for the return of Russian citizens stranded abroad due to the closure of the air space of many countries because of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.



Cuban passengers will be accepted on flights from Russia to the island, while on the island Cuban travelers will only be able to do so after the return of Russian citizens, the company pointed out.



Juan Carlos Escalona, counselor for Tourism at the Cuban embassy to Moscow, noted that at present there are more than 5,500 vacationers from the Eurasian nation in the Caribbean nation.



On Tuesday, on its Telegram social network channel, the Cuban Company of Airports and Airport Services S.A (Ecasa) published that the Nordwind airline will also transfer Russian citizens and tourists in Cuba with regular charter flights to the island.