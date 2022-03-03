Cuban Foreign Minister condemns limitation of Russian media in view of crisis in Europe





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla condemned today on Twitter the attempts of large IT companies to gag the Russian media by restraining their access to information and communications services and technologies.



Rodríguez Parrilla remarked that these companies have decided to restrict access to information by millions of citizens of the world and to arbitrarily label journalists.



“Paradoxically,” he wrote, “these same companies protect the dissemination of fake news, the manipulation of information and the proliferation of discriminatory and hateful messages. Too much hypocrisy on the part of the powerful and the way they use all available weapons for their own benefit.”



During the recent emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly, Cuba stated that it will continue to champion a serious, constructive and realistic diplomatic solution to the current crisis in Europe by peaceful means that guarantee the security and sovereignty of all, as well as peace, stability and regional and international security.