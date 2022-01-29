Cuba urges respect for security guarantees of the Colombian Peace Agreement





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 28 (ACN) Eugenio Martinez Enriquez, director general for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Cuban foreign ministry, urged today the State of Colombia to respect the security guarantees of the Final Peace Agreement, signed in Havana in 2016.



On Twitter, the Cuban foreign ministry official expressed his concern over the growing number of murders of former guerrillas who signed the agreement, and called for a stop to this type of events.



In another communication, the diplomat pointed out that the State of that South American country has ignored the basic rights to life, personal integrity and peace of the signatories of the Final Peace Agreement.



The Colombian Constitutional Court declared the state of unconstitutionality due to the low level of implementation of the component of security guarantees for the people who signed the peace agreement, left the guerrilla and are in the process of reincorporation.



The Final Agreement took into account more than 500 proposals made after a plebiscite, and also included some 100 variations on comprehensive rural reform, political participation, victims, as well as the new anti-drug policy.



Ivan Marquez, representative of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army (FARC-EP), said on that occasion that only the pact would not be enough, because a document with promises and good intentions, without citizen oversight, could easily be dragged into frustration.



Negotiations between the FARC-EP and the Colombian government lasted more than four years to put an end to the 52-year war, which has left, according to estimates, some 220,000 dead and millions displaced.

The guarantor countries of the agreement were Cuba and Norway, while Venezuela and Chile were accompanying countries.