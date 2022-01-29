Cuba and Honduras ratify willingness to deepen bilateral ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 28 (ACN) Cuban vice president Salvador Valdes Mesa and Honduran president Xiomara Castro ratified the willingness to deepen bilateral relations, the Cuban foreign ministry reported.



During the exchange, which took place last night in a cordial atmosphere, both authorities confirmed their interest in expanding economic-commercial ties, as well as cooperation in health, sports and education.



According to the report, Valdes Mesa highlighted the historical ties between the two nations, and ratified Cuba's willingness to support Honduras in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Cuban wrote on Twitter that in the meeting he conveyed to the Honduran president the greetings from Army General Raul Castro and the president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel.



In another tweet he said that he expressed to the new Honduran head of state the willingness to resume and expand bilateral relations between the two countries, and move forward in economic and trade cooperation.



The Cuban official was accompanied by the vice minister of foreign affairs, Josefina Vidal; the Cuban ambassador to Honduras, Francisco Delgado Rodriguez, and other Cuban officials.



On the Honduran side, foreign minister Eduardo Enrique Reina and the president's private secretary, Hector Zelaya Castro, among others, were also present.



On Thursday, Salvador Valdes Mesa represented the Cuban government at the inauguration of the president-elect of Honduras, Xiomara Castro.