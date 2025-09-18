Cuban authorities flag off women's baseball team to attend Pan American Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 16 (ACN) The Cuban women's baseball team which will participate at the 5th Pan American Baseball Championship in La Guaira, Venezuela, from September 19 to 28, was presented with the flag in an emotional ceremony held today at the headquarters of the Cuban Women's Federation.



The tournament will bring together powerhouses such as the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the host team, as well as Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Cuba.The top four teams will qualify for the 2026 World Cup.



Cuban team will feature 20 players, including two catchers, seven infielders, four outfielders, and seven pitchers.It is predominantly youthful, comprised of athletes from the Sports Initiation Schools and the U23 category, although experienced figures such as Jessica Herrera, Libia Duarte, Eleyanis Estupiñán, and Luz Meri Ramos will also be present.



According to Margarita Mayeta, head of women's baseball at the national commission, the team shows speed, offensive strength, and defensive skills, attributes that inspire optimism ahead of a demanding competition.



Women's baseball in Cuba has gained ground in recent years, with international forays that have left their mark and with the support of a sports movement that understands its value not only in sports but also in society. Each step on the diamond confirms that they, too, are protagonists of national passion.