Cuba’s Yaynelis Sanz fifth at World Wrestling Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 16 (ACN) Cuban wrestler Yaynelis Sanz finished in fifth place at the 75th World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, after losing 6-3 to the Romanian Ana Andrea in the bronze medal match of the 55 kg division.



Sanz, who became the Pan American Junior Champion in both freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling in Asunción, Paraguay, just a month ago, was unable to beat the three-time European champion, who earned her first medal at senior-level world championships.



The 23-year-old Cuban thus concludes an excellent competitive season which brought her gold medals at U23 continental qualifiers, the Pan American Senior Championships in Monterrey, and the Pan American Games in Asunción.



Cuba brought seven wrestlers to Zagreb, namely three women, one man in freestyle (Arturo Silot, already eliminated) and three men in Greco-Roman wrestling.