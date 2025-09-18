Cubans Marin to the semifinals and Sanz to bronze medal at the World Wrestling Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 16 (ACN) Two resounding 10-0 victories today qualified Cuban Milaimis Marin (76 kilograms), who competed in the semifinals of the World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, while her compatriot Yaynelis Sanz (55 kg), won the repechage and advanced to the fight for bronze.



Marin, a bronze medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, was relentless: in the round of 16, she defeated Belarusian Anastasiya Zimiankova in 56 seconds and in the quarterfinals, she swept Japan's Nodoka Yamamoto, at the world event that will be held until September 21.



Her next opponent in the semifinals will be Ecuadorian Genesis Reasco, whom she already defeated at the 2023 Santiago Pan American Games.



In the other 76 kg division, world-ranked favorite Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan will face Ukrainian Anastasiya Alpyeyeva.



Yaynelis Sanz defeated Austrian Oleksandra Kogu by a score of six to zero and will compete for the bronze medal against Romanian Andreea Beatrice Ana, the European runner-up.

