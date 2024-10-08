Cuba with perfect day at Baseball5 World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 7 (ACN) Cuban Baseball5 team achieved a perfect day today in its debut at the 2nd World Cup in Hong Kong by defeating the teams of Lithuania and South Africa, in matches held at the Central Harbourfront Event Space.



Pablo Terry's disciples, reigning champions of the world, defeated the Europeans 2-0 with scores of 18-2 by the law of mercy and 11-2 and then swept the Africans with scores of 10-0 and 9-0, the first of them also by knockout.



Offensively, Orlando Amador (22-18) and Briandy Molina (25-19) each scored seven RBIs, Cristian Basabe (13-10) brought home eight and the girls Haila Gonzalez (20-10) and Chakira Azpiazu (23-11) brought home 12 and 8 teammates, respectively.



According to the schedule published by the World Baseball and Softball Confederation, the representatives of the Caribbean island will continue the group stage tomorrow, Tuesday, with matches against the Hong Kong hosts and the Venezuelans, winners today in their first presentation.



On Wednesday, they will close the qualifying stage with the match against China Taipei, the team that won the bronze medal in the first edition.



The top three teams in each group will advance to the super round, scheduled to take place on October 10 and 11, while the other six will advance to the qualifying round.