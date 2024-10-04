Cuban beach volleyball pair in the quarterfinals of Punta Cana stop





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 2 (ACN) The pair Damian Gomez and Eblis Veranes made it to the quarterfinals of the men's NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tour in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.



Playing in Pool B, the Cubans achieved two victories in the preliminary stage and now will wait for their next contender in the coming phase.



Cuba was also present in the women’s competition with the pair Maykelín Drik-Mileidy Paret, who were not as fortunate as their male compatriots and lost to both the Virgin Islands and the United States.



After this tournament, the two Cuban pairs are expected to participate in the U23 NORCECA Tour, to be held at the same venue on October 7 to 9, and qualify for the 2nd Junior Pan Am Games Asuncion 2025.