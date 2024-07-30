Cuban Reidy Cardona to the C/D semifinal in rowing at Paris 2024





PARIS, Jul 30 (ACN) Cuban Reidy Cardona was included today at the semifinal C/D in the men's single sculls, corresponding to the rowing of the Olympic Games.



Cardona, silver medalist in the double sculls at the Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023, and debutant in Olympic scenarios, could not advance to the semifinals A/B, instance to which the rowers who still have options to conquer the medals reached.



At the Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, the Cuban athlete came in sixth and last in the third heat of the quarterfinals, stopping the clocks in 7:10.40 minutes (min) after completing the two thousand meters, according to the official website of the competition.



Simon Van Dorp (6:49.96 min), from the Netherlands, won that race to ratify his level as the owner of a record that includes a world silver medal.



Completing the trio of qualifiers for the A/B semifinal were Croatia's Damir Martin (6:53.55 min) and Greece's Stefanos Ntouskos (6:56.68 min), reigning Olympic champion.