Mijain Lopez, flag bearer and champion in London 2012 (XV)





Cuban Greco-Roman wrestler Mijain Lopez stood out at the London 2012 Olympic Games, repeating as flag-bearer of the delegation and champion, a performance that contributed to Cuba's rise to 16th place in the medal standings by country, after finishing 28th four years ago in Beijing.



Once again, the outstanding 120 kilograms (kg) fighter carried the national flag in the opening parade of the London multisport event and climbed to the top of the podium after defeating 2-0 in the final against Estonian Heiki Nabi, in a fight that showed superiority, as in his two previous fights.



In the debut and quarterfinals, Mijain beat Egypt's Abdelrahman Eltrabily and Georgia's Guram Pherselidze 2-0, respectively, while in the semifinals he defeated Turkey's Riza Kayaalp 3-0.

After the resounding success, his declarations summed up what happened on the mats: “I have no daddy in this fight”.



The other Cuban headliners were boxers Robeisy Ramirez (52 kg) and Roniel Iglesias (54 kg); shooter Leuris Pupo (25-meter rapid fire pistol) and judoka Idalis Ortiz (over 78 kg), who completed the golden quintet that determined the 16th place in the medal standings, along with the silver trio and the seven bronze medalists.



Ramirez defeated Mongolia's Tugstsogt Nyambayar 17-14, Iglesias beat Ukraine's Denys Berinchyk 22-15, Pupo opened Cuba's golden medal tally with an Olympic record 34 points, and Ortiz followed with a victory by Hantei (referee's decision) over Japan's Mika Sugimoto, in a bout that ended with a blank slate for both of them.



The silver medals were won by judokas Yanet Bermoy (48 kg) and Asley Gonzalez (90 kg), and Yarisley Silva (pole vault).



Meanwhile, Yarelys Barrios (discus throw), Leonel Suarez (declathlon), boxers Lazaro Alvarez (56 kg) and Yasniel Toledo (60 kg); weightlifter Ivan Cambar (77 kg), freestyle wrestler Livan Lopez (66 kg) and taekwondist Robelis Despaigne (+80 kg) won the bronze medals.



Cuba was represented by 109 athletes, 65 men and 44 women, who competed in 14 of the 26 sports and 87 of the 402 events.



The United States (103 medals/46-28-29) returned to first place, after being displaced by China in Beijing, followed closely by the Asians (91/38-21-32) and further away by Great Britain (65/29-17-19).



London had the participation of 10,568 athletes, 5,892 men and 4,676 women, from 204 countries.