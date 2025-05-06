Cuba calls for entries for the International Festival of New Latin American Cinema





HOLGUIN, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Camara Azul (Blue Chamber), a meeting par excellence for the audiovisual sector in the Romerías de Mayo, was a propitious space to announce today the opening of the call for entries for the 46th edition of the International Festival of New Latin American Cinema.



Ruben Ricardo Infante, press director of the event, informed that until August 15 this year, works will be received for the competitions of fiction feature films, first works, short films and animation, among other categories related to the seventh art.



At the meeting, held at the Chaplin Cafeteria in this eastern city, Luciano Castillo, director of the Cinemateca de Cuba, praised the Cuban public, which faithfully accompanies each edition of the event.



It is an event that becomes a window to see all possible cinema beyond the American continent, because it keeps the name but covers much more, Luciano Castillo said.



The 46th edition of the International Festival of New Latin American Cinema will be held in Havana from December 4 to 14.



The press director of the event added that it will be a space for dialogue about that manifestation and invited to register the works and keep informed of the requirements by accessing the platforms of the event.