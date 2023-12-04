Cuba judo went medal-less in Tokyo Grand Slam





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 3 (ACN) Cuba’s judokas finished their performance in the Tokyo Grand Slam without winning a single medal.



Japan’s men’s and women’s teams led the medal ranking of this tournament with seven gold, fice silver, and four bronze medals, followed by South Korea (1-1-2) and Brazil (1-1-2).



On Sunday, the second and last day of the competition, Cubans Andy Granda (+100 kg), Orlando Polanco (66 kg), Maylín del Toro (63 kg) and Lianet Cardona (78 kg) lost their bouts by Ippon, as did Iván Silva (90 kg) the day before.



The Tokyo Grand Slam 2023, which gathered 506 judokas—288 men and 208 women—from 84 countries, awards points for the world ranking, which defines the spots for the 2024 Olympic Games.