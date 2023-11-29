Cuba beat Venezuela 10-5 in the U-23 World Baseball qualifier





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 28 (ACN) Cuba defeated Venezuela 10-5 helped by a six-run rally the eighth inning and took a firm step towards a ticket to the World Baseball Championship China 2024.



The duel at the Soberania National Stadium in Managua, Nicaragua, was tied 4-4 at the end of the eighth inning. And the Cubans scored those six runs to dedicate the victory to Santiago mentor Eddy Cajigal on his birthday.



Third baseman Guillermo García had started the attack with a home run in the seventh inning to put Cuba ahead 4-3.



But at the end of the seventh inning, the Vinotinto squad tied the game 4-4 with a home run by Víctor Torrealba against reliever Randy Cueto, the eventual game winner.



Jean Lucas Baldoquín, who hit 2 for 4 and batted in two runs, was the outstanding hitter for Cuba.



Cuba now has a record of three wins and one loss, when it closes the group stage on Wednesday with a vital duel against Panama.