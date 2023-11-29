Cubans reach 18 medals at 6th Central American and Caribbean School Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 28 (ACN) The Cuban delegation participating at the 6th Central American and Caribbean School Games of Venezuela 2023, has so far accumulated 18 medals, five gold, six silver and one bronze, in the multisport event that will conclude next Thursday.



After the last update on Monday, Cuban winners in athletics were Dianelis Alacan and Gian Carlos Baxtre, who won the gold and silver medals in the long jump, respectively, according to the website of the sports publication JIT.



The Greco-Roman wrestlers also contributed to the win with Jose Fernandez, who climbed to the top of the podium, while Nataly Fernandez, in the women's freestyle, and Yocelandy Ulacia, in the Greco, deserved the silver medals.



JIT also highlights that in weightlifting, Maria Kindelan won three silver medals.



Regarding this Tuesday's event, it is announced that Cuba will be present in chess, athletics, wrestling, weightlifting, taekwondo and volleyball.



Three freestyle wrestlers will be looking for medals, and in chess the team continues competing with favorable results, while the men's volleyball team will face Venezuela in the semifinal phase.



Cuba is attending with a delegation of 50 people, including 35 athletes of 15 years of age -up to 17 years old-, who will compete in 10 of the sports called -minus karate and 3x3 basketball-.