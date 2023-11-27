7th Parapan American Games conclude in Santiago de Chile





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 27 (ACN) The 7th Parapan American Games in Santiago de Chile were closed on Sunday with music and joy, where the Cuban delegation ranked seventh in the medal standings with 35 medals, divided into 12 gold, eight silver and 15 bronze.



At the Parapan American Village in Cerrillos, art, culture and sport once again came together to the delight of the attendees, among them a representation of the paratriathletes who competed with will and unlimited dedication for each of their nations.



Gabriel Boric, president of Chile, and Harold Mayne-Nichols, executive director of Santiago 2023, expressed their gratitude to the main protagonists of the continental event, their athletes, without whom such competitions would not exist.



Both also presented awards to some of the volunteers, representing the thousands who worked so hard to ensure the success of the 7th Parapan American Games.



At the closing ceremony, five new members of the Americas Paralympic Committee (APC) were elected, among them the stellar Cuban sprinter Omara Durand, winner of the gold medals in the 100 and 200 meters, category T12 (profound visual impairment).

Another emotional moment was the presentation of the APC flag to Barranquilla, Colombia, the next host of the continental event in 2027.



Jaime Pizarro, Chile's Minister of Sports and president of the Organizing Committee, handed over the banner to Julio Cesar Avila, APC's top leader, who in turn placed it in the hands of Elsa Margarita Noguera, Governor of Atlantico, on behalf of the Colombian city.



Brazil (156-98-89) dominated the medal tally by country, with more than 100 titles, ahead of the United States (55-58-53), which came in second place, while Colombia (50-58-53) completed the leading trio.